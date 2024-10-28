Is Dr. Phil a Donald Trump Supporter? What He Said About the 2024 Election

Image Credit: Getty Images

Phil McGraw — a.k.a Dr. Phil — recently joined the handful of celebrities who have endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency. After the Republican candidate held a large-scale rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, McGraw appeared at the event. Now that his preferred candidate has been made public, some are wondering if McGraw has always been a Trump supporter. Find out if that’s the case, below.

Has Dr. Phil Always Been a Trump Supporter?

It’s unclear how long Dr. Phil has supported Trump. However, it appears he has made his political beliefs known in recent years. McGraw interviewed the Republican candidate during the 2024 election season.

Dr. Phil, while attempting to explain why Trump is not a bully: "Bullying is when you seek to harm somebody, you seek to intimidate, coerce, cause distress, fear, risk to their well-being, and it can be physical, verbal, relational, or cyberbullying. And it's always wrong." pic.twitter.com/RPFMXfD2m0 — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 27, 2024

What Did Dr. Phil Say at the Trump MSG Rally?

During Trump’s October 27, 2024, rally at Madison Square Garden, Dr. Phil noted that he “can be honest and say [he doesn’t like or agree with everything that Donald J. Trump does or says.” However, McGraw also pointed out, “But you don’t have to love everything about someone in order to love them, and the last thing [Trump] needs is some celebrity endorsement.”

“[I’m] not here just to stand up for Donald J. Trump. Lord knows, he doesn’t need me to stand up for him,” McGraw said. “He’s tough as an old army boot. He’s got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared, and between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing.”

McGraw went on to claim that Trump’s supporters have been “canceled, intimidated, marginalized, excluded or even fired or boycotted.”

“No human is perfect. We don’t strive for perfection. We strive for excellence,” McGraw continued. “When you attack a citizen, and you use the power of the Internet, you use mob mentality, you incite people to gang up and cause boycotts, then it is beyond ugly. And that is what is happening in this country right now, and that is not OK.”

What Other Celebrities Endorsed Trump?

In addition to McGraw, Kid Rock, Dennis Quaid, Amber Rose, Jason Aldean and Azealia Banks.