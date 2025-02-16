Is Donald Trump at the 2025 Daytona 500? All About the Race

Image Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Daytona 500 has officially kicked off the 2025 NASCAR season with its 67th annual event at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

As one of the most-watched events in motorsports, this year’s race is drawing even more attention with the possibility of President Donald Trump being in attendance.

Just a week after attending Super Bowl LIX, is the 47th President at the “Great American Race” as well? Find out more below.

Is Donald Trump at the Daytona 500?

President Trump is in Florida for the Daytona 500, making history as the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races. Riding in his black limousine, “The Beast,” he completed a lap around the track with his motorcade while delivering a message to the drivers. He previously attended the event in 2020.

President Trump, The Beast, and the #Daytona500—It doesn't get more American than that! 🇺🇸 @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/NbPubVuxAa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 16, 2025

Ahead of his arrival at the airport on Sunday, February 16, Trump released a statement:

“This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race.”

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

He also expressed gratitude to service members, acknowledging ” the selfless men and women in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe.” He concluded his statement, saying, “Melania and I send our best wishes for a safe and successful race. May God bless our Armed Forces, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

BEHIND THE SCENES with President Trump and Carolina in The Beast at #DAYTONA500 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z4X8DIfePF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 16, 2025

Was the Daytona 500 Postponed?

On Friday, NASCAR moved the race start time from 2:30 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET in anticipation of potential inclement weather.

How Long Is the Daytona 500?

Typically, the Daytona 500, where racers compete for the prestigious Harley J. Earl Trophy, lasts between three and four hours. However, factors such as crashes, rain, and track conditions can often lead to delays and extend the race duration.

How to Watch the Daytona 500

The 2025 Daytona 500 is being broadcast on Fox.

Can I Stream the Daytona 500?

For streaming options, you can watch the race on Fubo (which offers a free trial for new subscribers), FoxSports.com, or the Fox Sports app.