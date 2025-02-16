What Time Is the Daytona 500? Find Out When the Race Starts

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Daytona 500, also known as the “Great American Race”, is set to kick off this year’s NASCAR racing season.

The 67th annual race will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, with racers vying for the coveted Harley J. Earl Trophy.

To learn more about the event and any changes for the day, check out what HollywoodLife has rounded up below.

What Is the Weather Forecast for Daytona Beach?

As of Sunday, February 16, 2025, the weather in Daytona Beach, Florida, is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 79°F (26°C), according to the Weather Channel.

What Time Does the Daytona 500 Start?

On Friday, NASCAR moved the race start time from 2:30 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET in anticipation of potential inclement weather.

Typically, the Daytona 500 lasts between three and four hours, but factors like crashes, rain, and track conditions can often extend the race duration.

Dressed in our Sunday best. Here is your Spotters Guide for the 67th running of the #DAYTONA500! pic.twitter.com/MUFSyUHxXB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 16, 2025

How Many Laps Are in the Daytona 500?

The race is set to cover 500 miles, equivalent to 200 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval Daytona International Speedway track.

How to Stream the Daytona 500

The 2025 Daytona 500 will be broadcast on Fox. For streaming options, you can watch the race on Fubo (which offers a free trial for new subscribers), FoxSports.com, or the Fox Sports app.