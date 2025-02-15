When Is the Daytona 500? See Schedule, How to Watch Details & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

It may be awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also racing season in the south. The annual NASCAR Daytona 500 race is almost upon us, and if you’re a racing fan, we have all the details on where and when you can watch the event. So, when exactly is the Daytona 500 taking place?

In the days leading up to Daytona, racer Frankie Muniz — who is famous for his roles in countless films and shows, such as Agent Cody Banks, Big Fat Liar and Malcolm in the Middle — competed in the NASCAR Truck Series in Daytona on Friday, February 14. While speaking with FOX Sports, Frankie celebrated finishing 11th overall in the race.

“I couldn’t ask for anything better. I think this truck was so fast,” he told the outlet, before adding, “I know I have to prove myself here. Last year, I didn’t have the opportunity to do that. And not that this does fully that. This is great; this is a step. Hopefully, I earn respect.”

Frankie also pointed out that he wanted to earn the respect from other drivers, telling he outlet, “I’m in the Ford technical meeting with the other drivers, and, even though we’re manufacturer teammates … I still don’t think they know what I can do or not. I want to earn their respect. And the only way to do that is to do it on track.”

As an accomplished racer, Frankie added that he was “happy,” calling this milestone in his racing career “awesome.”

Below, find out when the NASCAR Daytona 500 race is taking place, where to watch it and more.

When Is the NASCAR Daytona 500 2025?

This year’s Daytona 500 race will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2025 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

How to Watch the Daytona 500

The race can be viewed on the FOX network. FOX Orlando will also broadcast the event, according to multiple outlets. The live coverage should begin at 11:30 a.m. ET, and the race begins at 1:30 p.m.

Can I Stream the Daytona 500?

Yes, viewers can stream the Daytona 500 race on Fubo TV or DirecTV. Usually, the providers give the option of a free trial, so NASCAR fans can likely see the race for free.