Where Is Frankie Muniz Now? Update on the Former Child Star’s Career, Family & More

Frankie Muniz was one of the most recognizable child actors in the early 2000s. From movies like Big Fat Liar to Agent Cody Banks, and to his TV roles such as Malcolm In The Middle, he easily became one of the biggest celebrities. However, the race car driver temporarily put his acting career on hold. Frankie also started a family and — after the disturbing allegations in the Quiet on Set docuseries came to light — recently explained why he would not allow his son to work in entertainment.

Learn more about Frankie’s career now, his family and more below.

What Is Frankie Muniz Doing Now?

Frankie began his acting career in the 1990s, but it didn’t take off until the early 2000s. After hosting Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2000, the New Jersey native appeared in a slew of famous films and TV shows. In 2008, Frankie stepped away from acting for a few years to pursue open-wheel racing. He competed in multiple events, including the Atlantic Championship and NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

In 2012, the Fairly OddParents alum started performing as a drummer for the rock band Kingsfoil for two years.

Now, Frankie is a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racer and has returned to the film business. His most recent on-screen roles include The Black String as well as multiple guest roles on television.

Is Frankie Muniz Married?

In 2020, Frankie married his wife, Paige Price, whom he had been dating since 2016. While he keeps his family out of the spotlight, he opened up about how difficult it was for him to spend time away from his wife and kids while filming The Surreal Life.

“I cherish every single moment I get to spend with my family,” Frankie told E! News in October 2022. “I don’t know if they’ll show it, but there were a lot of cool moments where they allowed my wife to zoom in. I got to see them a little bit and talk and there was a lot of drama that happened in my house when I was gone.”

Does Frankie Muniz Have Kids?

Frankie shares a son with Paige. They welcomed their child, Mauz, in March 2021.

During a March 2024 interview with PEDESTRIAN.TV, Frankie revealed why he “would never” allow Mauz to work in Hollywood.

“I would never let my kid go into the business,” he said. “And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences. … And I just think it’s an ugly world in general. I never cared about rejection, but there’s a ton of rejection.”