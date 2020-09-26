Frankie Muniz & Paige Price headed to Jackson, Wyoming to film their adorable announcement, revealing they ‘beat the odds’ at getting pregnant!

Frankie Muniz, 34, is going to be a dad! The Malcolm In The Middle alum took to YouTube to share the joyful news with wife Paige Price, 28, who is 15 weeks along. “We were shocked and thrilled to hear the news that we’re going to be parents. We’re currently traveling through Jackson, Wyoming and we decided to make a little video!” they wrote in the caption for the :90 second clip that showed them enjoying the gorgeous scenery.

“Nothing compares to hearing your little one’s heartbeat. We felt like we were living a real-life miracle,” Frankie narrated. “The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices…We’re both really excited for the future,” the former Dancing with the Stars contestant sweetly added. The news comes just seven months after the longtime couple tied the knot in Feb. 2020 ceremony after four years of dating. They originally got engaged in Nov. 2018.

Paige said, “When we found out we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this but we were told that our chances weren’t that great.” She went on to detail the pair had “struggled” with getting pregnant, but that they were over the moon about the news! “The struggle of going to every doctor appointment made me feel less and less like woman. I’m excited to say we beat the odds and are officially 15 weeks along and counting.” Their baby-to-be marks the first child for both Frankie and Paige!

The couple tied the knot in Phoenix, Arizona at monOrchid, which was formerly a warehouse. “Right as the officiant started, some of the flowers were knocked into a candle, and literally, 10-foot flames. Everyone was screaming!” Frankie hilariously revealed about their ceremony, which also included gifts for guests from their co-owned business venture!

Frankie and Paige bought the Outrageous Olive Oils & Vinegars shop in Old Town Scottsdale back in 2018 after being customers at the store — and have been running it ever since. “We were looking for something to do together…we just knew we liked the product and we wanted to do something together. Now, it’s become our lives,” Frankie said of the project to azcentral.