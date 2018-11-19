Frankie Muniz, 32, Engaged: ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Star’s Getting Married To GF Paige Price

Frankie Muniz’s girlfriend Paige Price is now his fiancee! The excited bride-to-be shared the happy engagement news in a love-filled post dedicated to the ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ star on Instagram.

Frankie Muniz, 32, will soon be a married man! The Malcolm in the Middle star and former Dancing with the Stars competitor is engaged to girlfriend Paige Price and the couple couldn’t be more thrilled about it. Paige took to Instagram on Nov. 19 to share the amazing news with some romantic pics of the couple at what appears to be the time the engagement happened.

“When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father,” Paige’s caption for the photo began. “Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife ♥️ P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that..”

Frankie and Paige’s good news comes one week after the actor took to social media to reveal some sad news about his uncle passing away and his house getting devastating water damage due to his cat accidentally turning the faucet on while he was away in France. “Arrived home from my uncle’s funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water,” he tweeted. “Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture. All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. I’m devastated and exhausted from a tough week with the loss of my Uncle Skip, 45 hours of travel to and from France to walk in to find this disaster. I’ve cried more yesterday and today then my whole life combined. Forgive me for venting. I just need some support.”

We’re glad to know Frankie’s days just got better! Congratulations to the happy couple.

Before his engagement to Paige, Frankie was engaged twice before to his ex-girlfriend Jamie, in 2005, and his ex-girlfriend Elycia Marie Turnbow, in 2011.