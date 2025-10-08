Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Hulu? Where You Can Watch ‘DWTS’

Image Credit: Disney

Dancing With the Stars brings the mayhem and excitement of the dance floor to your living room every week. And thanks to Disney+, viewers don’t need to sign up for cable to watch the live show! But what about non-Disney+ users such as Hulu subscribers?

If you’re wondering why you can’t see live episodes of DWTS on Hulu, keep reading.

Is Dancing With the Stars on Hulu?

Yes, episodes of DWTS are available to stream on Hulu, but only the day after each episode airs live. If you’re looking to stream them live, you cannot watch DWTS on any other streaming platform, including Hulu.

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars

DWTS is available to stream live and the following day after each episode on Disney+.

Why Isn’t Dancing With the Stars Live on Hulu?

There’s no clear reason why Disney decided to keep the livestream of DWTS on Disney+ exclusively, but episodes are available on demand via Hulu one day after they air on ABC and Disney+.

What Channel Is Dancing With the Stars on?

Cable users can watch DWTS live on the ABC channel.

Who’s Been Eliminated From DWTS So Far in Season 34?

The following couples have been sent home from DWTS so far in season 34:

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

and Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson .

and . Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

and Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

Hilaria’s elimination during week 4’s “Disney Night” was shocking for many. After being eliminated, Hilaria took a moment to thank Gleb for being her dance partner and called him an “inspiration.”

“I am so grateful to all of you, I’m so grateful to my children and my family,” Hilaria said. “I’m cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time.”