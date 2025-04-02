Is Cory Booker Married? See the Senator’s Entire Dating History

Image Credit: Getty Images

Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey has his hands full with his political career, but that doesn’t mean his dating life took a back seat. One of his most high-profile relationships was with one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses. So, did Cory ever get married?

Below, look through Senator Booker’s known relationship history and find out if he’s married.

Is Cory Booker Married?

No, Senator Booker is not married.

Rosario Dawson

Cory was in a relationship with actress, producer and activist Rosario Dawson from 2019 to 2022. The couple even moved in together during Cory’s 2020 presidential run.

While speaking with The Washington Post in 2019, Cory recalled the moment when his and Rosario’s connection became clear.

“I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours,” he told the publication. “I had trouble asking for her phone number … I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!'”

That year, Cory also gushed about how “deeply soulful” Rosario is as a person while discussing their relationship with Ellen DeGeneres .

“She is just a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already,” he said, per Ebony. “Sometimes you show the greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable. She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous, not just in the love I project and want to see in our country, but I think in our own personal relationships to love more fearlessly.”

For her part, Rosario praised Cory in an early 2021 Instagram post after he kept his senate seat.

“So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again,” the Dopesick alum wrote at the time. “To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need.”

Despite breaking up, Cory and Rosario reportedly remained good friends, and the actress has kept up their photos together on her Instagram page.

Cleo Wade

Before Cory dated Rosario, he was in a relationship with artist and Instagram poet Cleo Wade, Page Six reported in 2016. The former couple were spotted at various events together at the time.

Cleo was a stylist for pop star Katy Perry, per Page Six.