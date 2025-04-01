Is Cory Booker Still Speaking? How Long His Filibuster Lasted

Image Credit: Getty Images

Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker pulled an all-nighter on March 31, 2025, by holding a filibuster. While protesting against Donald Trump and his administration, the Democrat launched into his hours-long speech at around 7 p.m. ET, and he kept going through the next morning. So, is Booker still speaking in front of the Senate?

Below, see updates about Booker’s filibuster and learn more about it.

What Is a Filibuster?

A filibuster is when a politician holds a prolonged debate or speech to prevent legislation from passing, such as a bill, a vote, a resolution or an amendment.

What Was the Longest Filibuster in History?

The longest filibuster in American history was when Strom Thurmond filibustered for 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Live from the Senate floor. https://t.co/ZQaixCC8AF — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 1, 2025

How Long Was Cory Booker Speaking?

At the time of publication, Senator Booker is still speaking more than 15 hours later, according to The Guardian. By the thirteenth hour, Booker accused the Trump administration of “putting profits over people.”

“They are trying to gut Medicaid and Medicare, programs on which nearly a third of our country rely — all to pay for tax cuts to billionaires and corporations,” Booker claimed.

What Was Cory Booker Filibustering?

Booker chose to speak for as long as he could to protest Trump’s agenda. The Democrat noted at the beginning of his speech, “I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able. I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our nation is in crisis.”

The Democratic senator went on to address Trump’s recent changes to the government, referring to the rounds of layoffs and program terminations.

“In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans’ safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy and even our aspirations as a people for – from our highest offices – a sense of common decency,” Booker said during his filibuster. “These are not normal times in America, and they should not be treated as such.”