Is Ariana Grande Going on Tour? Updates on ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande hasn’t been on tour since 2019 when she embarked on her Sweetener World Tour, but that might change. Even though the pop star has been booked and busy ahead of the premiere of Wicked and after releasing her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, she teased the possibility of a “mini” tour. So, when could her string of concerts happen?

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything that Ariana said about a possible Eternal Sunshine tour.

Will There Be an ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour?

Yes! Ariana confirmed that The Eternal Sunshine Tour will commence in 2026. She will perform in select cities in North America and in London.

During a July 2024 appearance on the “Shut Up Evan” podcast, Ariana said she wants to embark on a “mini” tour after part 1 of Wicked hits theaters in November.

“I still want it, too,” she said. Adding that it would “be really nice to do that,” Ariana noted that this is “something my team and I are working on coming up with options for.” Nevertheless, a tour has not been confirmed yet.

When Will the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour Start?

Ariana confirmed that her Eternal Sunshine Tour will begin in June 2026.

During her 2024 podcast appearance, Ariana explained, “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films,” she explained. “I think there’s a version of that that exists.”

Is There an ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Deluxe Version?

While there will be a deluxe version of her 2024 album, Ariana noted that fans shouldn’t expect it to come out “any time super soon.”

“I’m really just tempted to put a creative button on this storytelling, and I have a lot of ideas,” the “7 Rings” artist explained. “And when I have a lot of ideas, I just have to follow them.”

While she works on making the updated version of her album “as special as it can be,” Ariana noted that she wants Eternal Sunshine to “live in this current state a little while longer.”

“I have specific ideas, and I’m going to take my time to make them beautiful and perfect and then we’ll see,” Ariana added. “I’ll let it be a surprise!”