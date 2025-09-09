Search

Ariana Grande Tour Tickets, Show Dates & More: Updates on ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana finally confirmed that she's going on tour next year! Get the details on ticket sales, show dates and more here.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
September 9, 2025 10:40AM EDT
Ariana Grande performs onstage during The 2024 Met Gala
View gallery
Ariana Grande62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020 Wearing Giambattista Valli, Custom
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ariana Grande keeps a low profile as she is seen for the 1st time since marriage with her husband Dalton Gomez as they enjoy a day at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Ariana Grande BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ariana Grande hasn’t been on tour since 2019 when she embarked on her Sweetener World Tour, but that’s about to change. Even though the pop star has been booked and busy with the Wicked movies and after releasing her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, she confirmed an upcoming tour — and now, tickets will be available! So, when will her string of concerts happen?

Hollywood Life has rounded up everything that Ariana said about her Eternal Sunshine tour.

Will There Be an ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour?

Yes! Ariana confirmed that The Eternal Sunshine Tour will commence in 2026. She will perform in select cities in North America and in London. She confirmed the dates and cities in her Instagram post, shown below:

During a July 2024 appearance on the “Shut Up Evan” podcast, Ariana said she wants to embark on a “mini” tour after part 1 of Wicked hits theaters in November.

“I still want it, too,” she said. Adding that it would “be really nice to do that,” Ariana noted that this is “something my team and I are working on coming up with options for.” Nevertheless, a tour has not been confirmed yet.

When Will the ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour Start?

Ariana confirmed that her Eternal Sunshine Tour will begin in June 2026.

During her 2024 podcast appearance, Ariana explained, “I think it would be a really lovely idea to be able to trickle in some shows in between the two Wicked films,” she explained. “I think there’s a version of that that exists.”

How to Get ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour Tickets

The presale tickets will be available on Ticketmaster for registered fans on September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time. The general tickets sale will go up on September 10 at 10 a.m. as well.

Is There an ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Deluxe Version?

While there will be a deluxe version of her 2024 album, Ariana noted that fans shouldn’t expect it to come out “any time super soon.”

“I’m really just tempted to put a creative button on this storytelling, and I have a lot of ideas,” the “7 Rings” artist explained. “And when I have a lot of ideas, I just have to follow them.”

While she works on making the updated version of her album “as special as it can be,” Ariana noted that she wants Eternal Sunshine to “live in this current state a little while longer.”

“I have specific ideas, and I’m going to take my time to make them beautiful and perfect and then we’ll see,” Ariana added. “I’ll let it be a surprise!”