Is Anderson Cooper Leaving CNN After His ’60 Minutes’ Departure?

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS

Anderson Cooper signed off from 60 Minutes for the last time after almost 20 years. The veteran journalist announced his shocking departure from the long-running CBS News series on May 17, 2026, prompting viewers to wonder whether he would also leave CNN.

In a wrap-up segment on the show, which is owned by parent company Paramount Skydance, Cooper said he hoped 60 Minutes “remains 60 Minutes” after his exit.

“There’s very few things that have been around for as long as 60 Minutes has and [have been able to] maintain the quality that it has,” Cooper pointed out in his final appearance. “Things can always evolve and change, and I think that’s awesome, and things should evolve and change, but I hope the core of what 60 Minutes is always remains.”

Cooper added, “I think the independence of 60 Minutes has been critical.”

Find out everything we know so far about Cooper’s exit from 60 Minutes and his future on CNN below.

How Old Is Anderson Cooper?

Cooper is currently 58 years old.

In a heartfelt sign-off, Anderson Cooper reflects on the stories, risks, adventures, and human connections that defined his two decades with television's most iconic newsmagazine. https://t.co/bbRt5TYrmd pic.twitter.com/ZTUX0clIil — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 18, 2026

Why Did Anderson Cooper Leave 60 Minutes?

Cooper told USA Today that he left 60 Minutes to focus on spending more time with his children, sons Wyatt Morgan and Sebastian Luke.

“For nearly 20 years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now, and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me,” the veteran correspondent said.

During his final segment on the CBS News program, Cooper emphasized the impact that independent journalism has on 60 Minutes viewers.

“I think the trust it has with viewers is critical to the success of 60 Minutes,” Cooper said. “When you see a 60 Minutes story, and you’re like, ‘That was a really good story.’ It was a good story because it requires time, it requires patience, it requires money. I hope that’s known and honored and valued and continues.”

Is Anderson Cooper Leaving CNN?

No. Cooper is not leaving CNN just because he left CBS. During his last appearance on 60 Minutes, the broadcaster admitted that “it’s been tough” having to balance his time outside of CNN with CBS. Therefore, he will focus on his full-time position at CNN.

“The whole time I’ve done pieces on 60 Minutes, my full-time job has been over at CNN, and still is,” Cooper told 60 Minutes Overtime. “It’s been really challenging to do the kind of work you need to do to have a great 60 Minutes piece on.”

Cooper continued, “CNN doesn’t like it if I take a lot of time off to work on a 60 Minutes piece, so I’ve worked mostly for 60 Minutes on weekends. My vacation time at CNN has been working on 60 Minutes pieces. I’ve loved it, but it’s been tough.”

What Is Anderson Cooper’s Net Worth?

Cooper has an estimated net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Anderson Cooper’s CNN Salary?

Cooper makes around $18 million per year at CNN, according to multiple outlets.