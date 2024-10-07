Is a Category 6 Hurricane Possible? The Storm Scale Explained

Image Credit: Getty Images

How high can a hurricane’s intensity get? Many are asking that question amid the looming threat from Hurricane Milton. As the storm rapidly approaches the west coast of Florida, hurricane watchers want to brush up on the meaning behind the category measurement. Since Milton has quickly intensified over the past day, some are asking if a Category 6 hurricane is possible.

Is There a Category 6 Hurricane?

No — it is not possible for a hurricane to reach past a Category 5, per the Saffir-Simpson scale. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the Saffir-Simpson tool measures wind speed on a scale of 1 to 5.

“This scale estimates potential property damage,” the NWS’ site indicates. “Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.”

A Category 1 storm has winds from 74 to 95 miles per hour; a Category 2 has winds from 96 to 110 miles per hour; a Category 3 has winds from 111 to 129 miles per hour; a Category 4 is 130 to 156 miles per hour and a Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 miles per hour or more.

What Category is Hurricane Milton?

…MILTON RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE… Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton has strengthened to a category 5. The max sustained winds are estimated to be 160 mph with higher gusts. https://t.co/dv1LkCViaN pic.twitter.com/zUwi2CNJhi — National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) October 7, 2024

On Monday, October 7, Milton rapidly intensified from a Category 3 to a 4. Within hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tweeted that the hurricane became a Category 5.

“MILTON RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES INTO A CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE,” the NHC announced. “Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Milton has strengthened to a category 5. The max sustained winds are estimated to be 160 mph with higher gusts.”

Has Florida Had a Category 5 Hurricane Before?

Yes, the Sunshine State has experienced a Category 5 hurricane before. One of the first recorded Category 5 storms on record was the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. Perhaps the most memorable storm to hit Florida, though, was in 1992 with Hurricane Andrew. The hurricane caused mass destruction across the state, damaging buildings and shutting down businesses.

In 2018, Florida was slammed by Hurricane Michael. Winds reportedly hit about 160 miles per hour, which made Michael the strongest recorded hurricane to make landfall in the Florida panhandle, per CBS News.