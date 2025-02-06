Irv Gotti’s Health: All About His Diabetes Diagnosis & Stroke Battle

Image Credit: Getty Images

Irv Gotti, one of the most renowned record executives and music producers, has passed away at the age of 54.

Born in 1970 and raised in Queens, New York City, Gotti, whose real name was Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., co-founded Murder Inc. Records in 1998 with his brother, Chris Gotti, as an imprint of Def Jam Records. Over the years, he worked with several prominent artists, including DMX, Ashanti, and Ja Rule.

Def Jam Records paid tribute to Gotti in an Instagram statement on Thursday, extending their condolences to his inner circle.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti [sic],” the statement read. “His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc. helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide.”

What Is Irv Gotti’s Cause of Death?

The exact cause of Gotti’s death has yet to be disclosed.

How Was Irv Gotti’s Health?

Although the exact cause of Gotti’s death is unclear at the moment, The Hollywood Reporter reported that he experienced strokes in his final years.

Just before news of Gotti’s passing emerged, AllHipHop’s Kyle Eustice stated that the music producer had suffered a stroke, which led to a brain bleed, as reported by WBLS. The day before Gotti’s death was made public, record executive Russell Simmons shared an Instagram post expressing concern for Gotti’s health. In his message, Simmons revealed that Gotti had been placed on life support.

“Praying for Irvs full recovery,” Simmons captioned his post. “Such a fun inspired good hearted person such a beloved person people keep up the prayers. To the people my age and younger we are seeing the effects of toxic food and a toxic environment pray for our brother and try to make the necessary changes in your and your [families] diets and lifestyles [sic].”

He also struggled with diabetes-related health issues, which he discussed during an August 2023 interview on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” podcast.

“I’ve been diagnosed with diabetes forever. It’s hereditary,” Gotti said, before noting that he didn’t like to restrict himself when it came to his diet. “You know what’s f***ed up with diabetes? So anything that you’re going to like or taste good — horrible for you,” he said.

“This is why my kids get mad because I’m telling them, ‘Yo, I’m going to live.’ Like, ya’ll motherf***** want me to die and not enjoy life. I’m going to enjoy life and do certain s**t,” Gotti added.

Who Are Irv Gotti’s Children?

Gotti is survived by his children—Angie, Sonny, and Jonathan Wilson—whom he shared with his ex-wife, Debbie Lorenzo.