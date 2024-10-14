Indigenous Peoples’ Day vs. Columbus Day: What Is the Holiday?

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

October is a month of celebrations, from Halloween to Hispanic Heritage Month. A unique holiday celebrated every second Monday is Columbus Day. While the date varies, it has also come to be known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This federal holiday is recognized by many state and government offices, leading some to close.

“I call upon the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities,” President Joe Biden stated in a proclamation on the White House website. He added, “I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of our diverse history and the Indigenous peoples who contribute to shaping this Nation.”

Hollywood Life has gathered information on the difference between the two titles for October 14, 2024.

What is Columbus Day?

Columbus Day commemorates Christopher Columbus’ arrival in America, “The New World,” in 1492. Born in Genoa, Italy, Columbus made four transatlantic voyages from Spain in ships—The Niña, the Pinta, and the Santa Maria, according to History. The Library of Congress notes that President Franklin Delano Roosevelt established Columbus Day as a federal holiday.

What Does Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrate?

Indigenous Peoples’ Day, also observed on October 12, reflects on the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples by Columbus. In 2023, President Biden acknowledged this in a proclamation: “But throughout our Nation’s history, Indigenous peoples have faced violence and devastation that has tested their limits. For generations, it was the shameful policy of our Nation to remove Indigenous peoples from their homelands; force them to assimilate; and ban them from speaking their own languages, passing down ancient traditions, and performing sacred ceremonies. Countless lives were lost, precious lands were taken, and their way of life was forever changed.” He added, “Today, Indigenous peoples are a beacon of resilience, strength, and perseverance as well as a source of incredible contributions. Indigenous peoples and Tribal Nations continue to practice their cultures, remember their heritages, and pass down their histories from generation to generation.“

What Businesses Are Closed Today?

Columbus Day is recognized nationwide, causing many businesses to close, including DMVs, post offices, and state or government offices.