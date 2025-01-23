Is ‘I’m Still Here’ Streaming Anywhere? How to Watch the Movie

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Actress Fernanda Torres got everyone’s attention when she was nominated for the first time for a Golden Globe and won it for Best Actress. She beat other heavyweights in the film industry who were also in the nominated category, such as Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, and Kate Winslet. Fernanda dedicated her award to her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, who also takes part in the film, and is a Golden Globe nominee herself. Fernanda shared in her acceptance speech onstage, “Of course I want to dedicate this to my mother. You have no idea. She was here 25 years ago and this is like a proof that art can endure through life,” as reported by Deadline. Fernanda’s role has garnered lots of buzz in the film industry and the actress has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress as well. Find out what all the hype is about below!

What Is the ‘I’m Still Here’ Movie About?

The movie I’m Still Here is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva’s memoir of the same name. It centers around a mother and wife who is overcome by her husband’s disappearance due to Brazil’s military dictatorship. Her husband is a former congressman who returned home after being self-exiled for six years, and was later kidnapped during a raid in the family’s home. The wife and her family start personally investigating his disappearance and are faced with tremendous backlash by the government. The movie is politically and emotionally intense and Fernanda has the acting chops to bring the director’s strong vision to life.

Is ‘I’m Still Here’ Streaming Anywhere?

There are options to watch the movie if you don’t want to take a trip to the theater. I’m Still Here can be streamed on Apple TV or Amazon Prime.

‘I’m Still Here Cast

Actress Fernanda plays Eunice Paiva, and actor Selton Mello portrays Rubens Paiva. Fun fact: Fernanda’s mother, who shares the same name, plays the character of Eunice when she’s older in the film. Looks like the daughter went down her mother’s talented path, and acting bonds the two together. The movie is directed by Walter Salles.