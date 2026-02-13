Hudson Williams’ Family: Meet the ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star’s Mom & Dad

Image Credit: Getty Images for Gold House

Hudson Williams has quickly become a rising name thanks to his role in Heated Rivalry , but behind the growing spotlight is a supportive family. As the actor continues to step out for premieres and public events, his mom has occasionally been seen by his side, offering a glimpse into the close bond they share.

Here’s what to know about Hudson’s parents and the family who has supported him along the way.

Where Is Hudson Williams From?

Hudson was born and raised in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. He later moved to Vancouver to pursue acting more seriously and studied in the Film Arts program at Langara College.

In addition to acting, Hudson has expanded into filmmaking. According to his IMDb profile, he has written, directed and starred in short films, including the 2024 short Rancid, which he co-wrote and co-directed.

Who Is Hudson Williams’ Mom?

Hudson’s mom is Korean and works as an interior designer, with past experience coordinating transportation on film sets. He has spoken openly about how supportive she has been throughout his career, sharing that they are very close. In February 2026, Hudson brought his mom as his plus-one to a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, where the two were photographed courtside together. That same month, she also joined him at the Gold House Lunar New Year Celebration, a major cultural event he co-hosted just before his birthday.

Hudson has described his mom as someone who encouraged his creativity from a young age and helped nurture his confidence. In a candid interview with GQ, he shared just how open their relationship is, saying, “Me and my mom are very sex positive. She talks about her boyfriends. You know, I talk about my s***.”

He has also emphasized how much his Korean heritage means to him and his family. Speaking to The PR Press, Hudson explained that Asian representation in media is especially important to him. “It meant a lot to me and my mom,” he said. “She always thought it would be harder for me to break into film and acting because she hadn’t really seen [any leading actors of Asian descent].”

Who Is Hudson Williams’ Dad?

Hudson’s father is of British and Dutch descent and works as a mechanical engineer. Hudson has said he admires his father’s discipline and work ethic, noting that his dad’s analytical mindset influenced the way he prepares for roles.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hudson reflected on their bond, saying, “I love my dad to death, and I’ve always felt very connected to him. He has a sensitivity to him that is very boyish.”

Does Hudson Williams Have Any Siblings?

Hudson does not appear to have any siblings and is believed to be an only child.