How to Watch the Tony Awards 2026: Streaming & Cable Options

Image Credit: Getty Images

The curtain is about to rise on Broadway’s most anticipated evening. The 2026 Tony Awards will bring together theater’s biggest names at Radio City Music Hall to honor the standout productions, performers, and creative teams of the past season. With P!nk serving as host and performances from many of this year’s nominated musicals expected throughout the night, fans won’t want to miss the celebration.

Below, learn when the ceremony airs and the different ways you can watch or stream the show live.

When Are the 2026 Tony Awards?

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The live broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET and is scheduled to run until 11 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Tony Awards Live

The awards show will air live on CBS from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. In addition to revealing the winners in 26 competitive categories, the broadcast will feature performances from nominated musicals and special anniversary tributes to Chicago, The Book of Mormon, A Chorus Line, and Rent. P!nk is also expected to take part in the evening’s celebration alongside a lineup of Broadway and Hollywood stars.

“There will be acrobatic moments, but not in the way that you would normally see me doing acrobatic moments,” P!nk told Gayle King on CBS Mornings in June 2026. “I know there’s a harness or two.”

Can I Stream the 2026 Tony Awards?

Cord-cutters can stream the ceremony live through Paramount+ Premium, which includes access to the CBS broadcast. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to watch the show on demand the following day.

Before the main event, fans can tune into The Tony Awards: Act One, a free pre-show hosted by Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess that streams on Pluto TV beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET and features the presentation of several awards not shown during the primetime telecast. Those without cable can also access CBS through live-TV streaming services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.