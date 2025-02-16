How to Watch the ‘SNL’ 50th Anniversary Special: Where It’s Streaming

Live from New York, Saturday Night Live is celebrating 50 years of laughter this weekend! Since 1975, creator Lorne Michaels has been applauded by nearly all past and present SNL cast members. Now that they’re all looking back on five decades of sketch comedy, audiences can celebrate along with their favorite comedians, actors and artists. After SNL50: The Homecoming Concert aired on Valentine’s Day, its network, NBCUniversal, teased the upcoming red carpet and 50th anniversary special event. But for those who can’t tune into NBC to watch the festivities live, how can fans stream SNL50: The Anniversary Special?

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know to watch the SNL 50th anniversary.

When Is the SNL 50th Special?

SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs on Sunday, February 16.

What Time Does the SNL50: The Anniversary Special Start?

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET, and a red carpet for celebrity attendees will air before the event kicks off.

How to Stream the SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Since NBCUniversal is the home network for SNL, its streaming platform, Peacock, will livestream the anniversary special. It will also be available to stream after the event airs.

How Long Is the SNL50: The Anniversary Special?

The event is scheduled to last 3 hours long.

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert Performers

The concert featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, the Backstreet Boys, The B-52s, Jack White, Post Malone and Nirvana, Bad Bunny, Cher, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder and more.

Miley performed her hit single “Flowers” and even referenced her iconic call out to the crowd after taking home her first Grammy in 2024. Upon looking into the SNL50 audience, the pop star and actress quipped, “Are y’all doing that Grammys thing where you guys are famous and s**t and you don’t sing along, excuse my language?”

Later on, Gaga joined Andy Samberg in performing the classic “D**k in a Box” sketch, followed by a solo performance of her A Star Is Born single, “Shallow.”

Post Malone also joined the band members of Nirvana to perform their smash hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and Jack brought the house down with his track “Seven Nation Army.”