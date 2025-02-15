When Is ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’? See Date of the Event

Image Credit: Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Believe it or not, Saturday Night Live has been on the air for five decades. From coining the most iconic lines in showbiz — such as “I gotta have more cowbell” and “Can I have your number?” — to introducing hilariously memorable characters, like Marcello Hernandez‘s Domingo, viewers have been laughing along with each new cast of SNL since 1975. This year, NBCUniversal is commemorating the show’s 50th season with a program, which kicked off with the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Valentine’s Day! So, when is the actual SNL 50th anniversary special?

The SNL50: The Homecoming Concert was held live from New York (of course!) at Radio City Music Hall. Several celebrity performers dazzled the stage, all of whom have been a musical guest on SNL in the past.

Hollywood Life has compiled all the info you need to know about the SNL 50th special below.

How to Watch the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

The SNL50 concert aired live on NBC and Peacock on Friday, February 14. Viewers can watch it again on Peacock.

Almost all of Hollywood — and SNL royalty — showed up for the event. Musical performances were even combined with comical sketches. Justin Timberlake couldn’t accompany Andy Samberg for their “D**k in a Box” sketch, so Lady Gaga filled in and brought her own spin to it.

The concert was packed with multiple musical performances from Gaga, Miley Cyrus, The B-52’s, the Backstreet Boys, Nirvana and Post Malone, Jack White and more.

After Gaga performed a rendition of “D**k in a Box” — gamely performing with a gift box strapped around her waist — she returned to the stage to sing the hit single from A Star Is Born: “Shallow.” Bradley Cooper wasn’t there to perform the duet, so Gaga flew solo.

Post Malone accompanied the members of Nirvana to belt out their smash hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and later, Jack White brought the house down by performing his song “Seven Nation Army” along with a cover of Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World.”

When Is the SNL50 Anniversary Special?

The SNL50: The Anniversary Special airs live on Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the SNL 50th Special

Cable users can watch the 50th anniversary special on NBC, and others can livestream it on Peacock.