How to Watch ‘Elle’: Where the ‘Legally Blonde’ Show Will Stream

Elle, the prequel series that delves into the teen years of law-school heroine Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, has a new star! According to the official logline, the show “follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film.”

Amid the news that an actress has been cast to take over Reese Witherspoon‘s legendary role for the TV prequel, here’s what to know about where to stream it.

Who is Playing the Young Elle Woods?

Georgia native and theater actress Lexi Minetree, a USC grad in both public relations and theater, will be our young Elle Woods, according to a video shared to executive producer Reese Witherspoon and Lexi’s Instagram accounts on Valentine’s Day 2025. “Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!” Reese wrote in the social media caption on Friday. “After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree.” In the clip, Reese brought Lexi in to share the news that she’d been cast as Elle. Lexi, who already boasts 21k followers on her Instagram account, nearly burst into tears at the news and asked if they could call her mom.

“ME!!!! yessss:),” she captioned the clip in part. “Ok ok ok, my brain is going nuts over here I don’t even know where to BEGIN. Probably with the thank you’s…ya that’s a good place to start normally, nice thinking Lexi! Thank you to my family, friends, and reps who believe in me and my silly lil dreams.”

Lexi has previously appeared in roles in Hot Take: Murdaugh Murders, Law & Order: SVU, and The Paramedic Who Stalked Me.

Where Can I Watch the New ‘Legally Blonde’ Series?

Elle, which is set to be produced through Reese’s Hello Sunshine production company, will air on Prime Video, which will distribute the series.

When Does ‘Elle’ Come Out?

No release date has been given for Elle. Per Teen Vogue, it’s likely to be released later in 2025. Reese divulged to PEOPLE during an exclusive January interview that filming would begin in March of 2025.