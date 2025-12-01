How to Watch the ‘Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular’ 2025

Image Credit: Disney

Leave it to Disney to bring all the holiday cheer every year! The annual Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular special will kick off the month of December, and it will feature several of music’s and TV’s biggest stars: Bebe Rexha, Derek Hough, Gwen Stefani, Trisha Yearwood, Nicole Scherzinger and more!

Derek couldn’t help but gush about the experience he had filming the holiday special right from Orlando’s Walt Disney World Resort. Other celebrities and their respective appearances were filmed at the Disneyland Resort in California and the Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

“From being a kid in awe at Disney to now creating shows that bring families together with joy, song, and dance and create feel-good, family-centered entertainment,” the Dancing with the Stars judge captioned an Instagram post ahead of the program. “Hosting this holiday special is just another dream come true, and I’m so grateful to share this magic with everyone.”

Bebe also loved working on the holiday special, saying that performing at one of the Disney parks “was so magical, just seeing all the lights and Cinderella’s gorgeous castle, and my mother is here with me,” according to ABC7. The pop star — who will be singing “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” — added, “It’s just been such an incredible experience.”

Find out how and when you can tune into the 2025 Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular.

When Is the 2025 Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular?

Since Disney is kicking off this holiday season, the company set the Holiday Spectacular for Monday, December 1.

How to Watch the 2025 Disney Holiday Spectacular

Viewers can watch the 2025 Holiday Spectacular at 8 p.m. ET on December 1.

Can I Stream the 2025 Disney Holiday Spectacular Live?

The Disney Holiday Spectacular will not be streaming live, but Disney+ and Hulu subscribers can watch it the next day on both platforms.