How Long Is the Daytona 500? How to Watch the Race Live

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Daytona 500, often referred to as the “Great American Race,” has officially kicked off the 2025 NASCAR season with its 67th annual event at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

As one of the most-watched events in motorsports, this year’s race has garnered even more attention with President Donald Trump in attendance. He is set to make history as the first sitting president to attend two Daytona 500 races, having first participated in the 2020 event.

Ahead of his arrival at the airport on Sunday, February 16, President Trump released a statement:

“This iconic race showcases the fastest, most fearless drivers in motorsports, who represent our Nation’s love of tradition, competition, and automotive innovation. The Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life—from lifelong racing fans to first-time spectators—they all join in celebrating a shared passion for speed, adrenaline, and the thrill of the race.”

“From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great. That spirit is what will fuel America’s Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours.”

He also expressed gratitude to service members, acknowledging ” the selfless men and women in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe.” He concluded his statement, saying, “Melania and I send our best wishes for a safe and successful race. May God bless our Armed Forces, and may He continue to bless the United States of America.”

For more details about the race, keep reading below.

Was the Daytona 500 Postponed?

On Friday, NASCAR moved the race start time from 2:30 p.m. ET to 1:30 p.m. ET in anticipation of potential inclement weather.

How Long Is the Daytona 500?

Typically, the Daytona 500, where racers compete for the prestigious Harley J. Earl Trophy, lasts between three and four hours. However, factors such as crashes, rain, and track conditions can often lead to delays and extend the race duration.

How Many Laps Is the Daytona 500?

The race is set to cover 500 miles, equivalent to 200 laps around the 2.5-mile tri-oval Daytona International Speedway track.

How to Watch the Daytona 500

The 2025 Daytona 500 is being broadcast on Fox.

Can I Stream the Daytona 500?

For streaming options, you can watch the race on Fubo (which offers a free trial for new subscribers), FoxSports.com, or the Fox Sports app.