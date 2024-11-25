Billboard Music Awards 2024: How to Watch the Show

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Many are not only excited about Christmas this December but also eagerly anticipating the Billboard Music Awards, one of the biggest nights in music. The event is back, and comedian and actress Michelle Buteau is set to host. According to a press release, the 47-year-old shared, “Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they’re from.” She added, “And that’s what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special. These amazing, chart topping artists deserve to be celebrated and that’s exactly what we’re going to do! With me hosting, you can expect a fun party, a cute celebration and a whole moment in a plus size sequin suit!”

Looking forward to the awards? Here’s everything you need to know:

When Are the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

The Billboard Music Awards will air live on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch the 2024 Billboard Music Awards

The 2024 Billboard Music Awards will be available to stream on multiple platforms, including FOX, Paramount+, and Amazon Fire TV. In a press release, Jay Penske, CEO of Dick Clark Productions, stated, “We are thrilled to bring the 2024 Billboard Music Awards to multiple platforms, ensuring fans have more options to watch the very artists they helped propel to the top of the charts.” He continued, “By partnering with FOX, Paramount+ and Fire TV Channels, we are able to reach music enthusiasts where they are, whether they’re tuning in on TV, streaming on-demand, or watching from their mobile devices.”

Who Are the Top Nominees for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards?

This year’s top nominees include Zach Bryan, who leads with 18 nods, Taylor Swift with 16 nominations, Morgan Wallen with 15, and Sabrina Carpenter with nine. The Eras Tour headliner will be competing against Drake, who is nominated for eight awards this night, to determine who will ultimately claim the title of most all-time wins.

First-time nominees include Benson Boone, Tyla, Teddy Swims, and Chappell Roan, among others.