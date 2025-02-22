How Old Was Monica Lewinsky When She Was With Bill Clinton?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky never anticipated the global vitriol she received when her affair with former President Bill Clinton surfaced in the 1990s. When she met Clinton, Lewinsky was fresh out of college and worked as a White House intern. Almost 30 years later, some members of the public are just learning more about the historical scandal, and many are wondering how old Lewinsky was when she got involved with Clinton.

When he was impeached in 1998 on charges of perjury, Clinton infamously denied having “sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky.” However, he later admitted to the affair, and he was acquitted on all charges by the Senate. In the 2020 documentary Hillary, which focused on his wife Hillary Clinton‘s life and career, the former president confessed it was “awful what [he] did]” and shared that he felt “terrible about the fact that Monica Lewinsky’s life was defined by [their affair], unfairly, I think.”

“Over the years I have watched her trying to get a normal life back again,” Clinton said about Lewinsky, adding, “But you got to decide how to define normal.”

Where Is Monica Lewinsky Now?

Monica is an activist and has made it her life’s work to speak out against cyberbullying. Additionally, she has ventured out into the film business by serving as a co-producer on American Crime Story: Impeachment and an executive producer on the documentary 15 Minutes of Shame.

Lewinsky also launched her podcast, “Reclaiming,” in early 2025 and discussed how she “lost [her] anonymity …. [her] future … [her] sense of self” after her relationship with Clinton ended.

“I think I lost trusting myself in many ways,” she noted. “I fell in love with D.C. and the White House and the job and the environment and then, very unfortunately, I fell in love with my boss who was married and also the most powerful man in the world. What followed was an inappropriate relationship that lasted for two years. … I think that it was something where there were real emotions involved, but I think I believed that there was a future. I think I believed that I mattered a lot more than I did.”

How Old Is Monica Lewinsky Today?

Lewinsky is currently 51 years old.

How Old Was Monica Lewinsky When She Was With Bill Clinton?

Monica was 22 years old when her and Clinton’s sexual relationship began in 1995. He was 49 at the time.

Monica Lewinsky’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Monica has a net worth of $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.