Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas’ Age Difference: How Old Are They?

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have worked together on screen, but it’s their off-screen connection that’s now drawing headlines. The pair were recently photographed holding hands during a visit to Vermont, sparking speculation that their relationship may have turned romantic.

With a noticeable age gap and a history of keeping their personal lives private, fans are curious: are they dating, or is it just a close friendship? From their age difference to Ana’s past relationships, here’s what to know about the rumored couple.

Are Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Actually Dating?

While neither Tom nor Ana has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, the two have fueled speculation after being spotted holding hands during a recent trip to Vermont.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise recently. pic.twitter.com/SxyP2A0iDb — ana de armas fans (@dearmasonly) July 29, 2025

Photos show them walking closely together, looking comfortable and smiling, which has led fans and media outlets to question whether their connection has moved beyond friendship. So far, no official statements have been made, but the cozy outing has certainly intensified rumors that they may be more than just co-stars.

How Old Is Tom Cruise?

Tom was born on July 3, 1962, which makes him 63 years old as of 2025.

How Old Is Ana de Armas?

Ana was born on April 30, 1988, making her 37 years old in 2025.

Who Has Ana de Armas Dated Before?

Ana has been linked to several high-profile figures over the years. Most notably, she dated actor Ben Affleck from 2020 to early 2021 after meeting on the set of Deep Water. Before that, she was briefly married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013. She’s also been rumored to have dated Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello and was spotted with Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, although those relationships were never publicly confirmed.

Tom Cruise’s Past Relationships

Tom has had a highly publicized romantic history, including three marriages and several high-profile relationships. He was first married to actress Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990. Shortly after their divorce, he married Nicole Kidman, whom he met while filming Days of Thunder. The couple adopted two children together before divorcing in 2001. Tom’s most talked-about relationship came next—with Katie Holmes. The two married in 2006 after a whirlwind romance that included his infamous couch-jumping moment on The Oprah Winfrey Show. They had a daughter, Suri, before divorcing in 2012.

In addition to his marriages, Cruise has been linked to several celebrities over the years, including Penélope Cruz, with whom he had a three-year relationship after meeting on the set of Vanilla Sky. He also reportedly dated Cher in the 1980s.