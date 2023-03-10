Ana de Armas’ Boyfriend: Meet Paul Boukadakis, Plus Her Previous Romance With Ben Affleck & More

Ana de Armas is a Cuban-American actress known for Knives Out, Deep Water, and Blonde

Cuban-American actress Ana de Armas, 34, became a household name after the release of 2019’s Knives Out, in which she played a sweet housekeeper who was pinned as the murderer of the rich old patriarchal figure she looked after as an at-home nurse. With fame, of course, comes an elevated interest in one’s personal life by fans, which was especially true for Ana. Of course, dating A-list actor, Ben Affleck, did nothing to keep the press from pressing on about her love life.

Now that her romance with Ben is long gone, Ana’s love life has been kept a bit more private. She is currently dating a tech CEO who invented the video-sharing app, Wheel, which has since been acquired by Tinder. And even before her entrepreneur boyfriend and Ben, Ana dated a few other successful men — and was even married. Read on to learn about Ana de Armas’ dating history and her current boyfriend, Paul Boukadakis.

Paul Boukadakis

Ana de Armas and the Tinder exec have been linked since June 2021. “Paul and Ana were introduced through friends,” a source told Page Six at the time. “He is based in Austin, but splits his time between Texas and Santa Monica. He has been spending a lot of time with Ana before she left the US to film her new movie.” The insider also claimed that Paul had introduced Ana to some of his family by that point in their relationship, which had been brewing for a few months.

The pair live in New York City together, according to Elle. One of the reported factors that contributed to Ana and Ben Affleck’s breakup is that she did not want to be grounded in Los Angeles, especially after how publicized their relationship was. Explaining her decision to leave the City of Angels, she told Elle, “Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be.’ It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.” She added, “It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”

There is very little known about Paul, as he does not have Instagram and has his Twitter account set to private. As for his professional life, Paul became a Tinder vice president after the popular dating application acquired Wheel. According to his LinkedIn account, he studied at Loyola Marymount University. He grew up in Tulsa, Okla. and graduated from Bishop Kelley High School, according to his 2016 interview with Entrepreneur.

He describes himself as someone who has strong faith in mankind. “I’m the type of person that believes people are capable of doing many great things at different points in their life,” he told The App Guy podcast in 2015. “I think a lot of times, when people are comfortable in a job, they get scared to take a risk. They’re afraid to lose that comfortability. I call it The Forrest Gump Mindset, where you’re able to do a lot of great things, you just have to try.”

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met while filming Deep Water, which was released in March 2021. They began dating in early 2020 and were officially a couple by March of that year when they enjoyed a romantic getaway to Cuba. At the time, a person who encountered them in Cuba claimed the duo was definitely dating. “They were beaming,” the onlooker told Page Six. “I saw Ana grab Ben’s arm as they walked out together, they looked super happy — she’s absolutely stunning! I totally think they’re dating.”

After that, the sweet couple was seen out and about in Los Angeles throughout the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, whether that be on a PDA-packed stroll through Hollywood or on a shopping trip with Ben’s kids he shares with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner. They were also spotted on a coastal vacation in Costa Rica shortly after their trip to Cuba.

Speaking of Ben’s kids, a person close to the hot new couple revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June 2020 that Ben introduced Ana to his kids with the approval of Jen Garner. “He definitely didn’t just blindly introduce them and of course communicated with Jen on this before doing so. They co-parent really, really well still, and want the other to be happy,” they noted. “The kids see how much their dad likes her. He’s very happy and doing great. It’s been a slow process getting the kids involved with Ana but so far they like her. They just want to see their dad happy.”

In Dec. 2020, Ana moved into Ben’s Los Angeles abode after placing hers for sale, per PEOPLE. Sadly, though, by Jan. 2021, they called it quits on their romance. “The quarantine was unique because they had downtime and ­really got to know each other spending time at home,” an insider told The Post. “But once work picked up, things started to change.”

The source also noted that Ana was not happy planting her roots in LA. “She’s here for work reasons; like all actors, she lives wherever work takes her,” another person close to the actress stated. “Ana decided she doesn’t want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family,” another added. “His priority is to be rooted in LA. They are in different places [in their lives].”

Marc Clotet

Ana de Armas and Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet were married between 2011 and 2013. Not much is known about their marriage, as it occurred before Ana de Armas reached mainstream Hollywood fame. During their marriage, she starred in the horror film Blind Alley, appeared in two short films, and appeared in the Spanish series, Hispania, la leyenda, among other projects, per IMDb. Marc is known for 2011’s The Sleeping Voice, 2013’s La Estrella, and 2017’s The Chessplayer.

Who Else Has Ana Dated?

Ana has been linked to a few other men during her professional career, such as talent agent Franklin Latt. They were even once engaged, according to Life & Style, but there does not seem to be much evidence of their engagement or their breakup. After Franklin, she is thought to have struck a short-lived romance with Cuban artist Alejandro Piñeiro Bello.