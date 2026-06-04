How Old Is Kevin Sobieski, Andy Cohen’s Rumored New Boyfriend? Their Age Gap

Andy Cohen and his rumored new boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski, became the talk of the town after they were spotted holding hands in New York City on the television host’s birthday. The pair has not publicly discussed their relationship, but fans of Andy are, of course, curious about his new man. As reports continue to emerge about their romance, many want to learn more about Kevin’s background, from his age to his work in finance.

Below, get to know Kevin, including his age, his job and more about his background now that his relationship with Andy is public.

How Old Is Andy Cohen?

Andy is 58 years old. His birthday falls on June 2.

How Old Is Andy Cohen’s Rumored Boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski?

Kevin is 42 years old, according to The Sun. This indicates that Kevin and Andy have an age gap of about 16 years.

When Did Kevin Sobieski Start Dating Andy Cohen?

The exact timeline of Kevin and Andy’s relationship is unclear, but TMZ reported that they’ve been dating for a few months as of June 2026.

How Did Andy Cohen Meet Kevin Sobieski?

It’s also unclear how Kevin and Andy met, but according to The Sun, they’ve known each other for several years. The pair participated in a COVID-19 fundraiser in 2020.

What Does Kevin Sobieski Do for Work?

Kevin is a businessman with extensive experience in the financial industry. He worked for the asset management firm TPG for just over two years, according to his LinkedIn profile. Previously, Kevin held jobs as a portfolio operating executive for MacAndrews & Forbes and a senior manager at Bain & Company.

Kevin currently works in New York City, per his LinkedIn.

Previously, Kevin obtained his undergraduate degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Harvard Business School.