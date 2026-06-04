Who Is Andy Cohen Dating? Look Back at His Boyfriend & Relationship History

Andy Cohen appears to be off the market now that he’s stepped out with his rumored new boyfriend, Kevin Sobieski. The pair were photographed walking out of a New York City hotspot together on Andy’s 58th birthday in June 2026. And, with any budding romance between a celebrity and a private person, the internet sleuths play detective.

Kevin is a businessman and a graduate of Harvard, and is the first man Andy has been romantically linked with in years. While it’s unclear how they met, The Sun reported that they’ve known each other for several years, since they participated in a COVID-19 fundraiser together in 2020.

Andy has been an open book when asked about love and dating. Over the years, he’s joined popular apps, such as Grindr, Raya and Tinder. During a 2022 interview with Howard Stern, Andy acknowledged that he’s “had some dates, but it’s gotten — in my mind — more emotionally chaotic…because I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not only dating someone, but obviously there’s going to be a point where I’m like, I want you to meet my kids.'”

Andy is a father to son Benjamin and daughter Lucy, both of whom were welcomed via surrogacy.

Below, look back at Andy’s dating history and learn about his new relationship.

Kevin Sobieski

As previously noted, Kevin is an accomplished and educated businessman based in New York City. He and Andy have known each other for years, according to multiple outlets, but it’s unclear when exactly they met.

Per TMZ, Andy and Kevin had been dating for a few months by the time they were spotted holding hands in June 2026.

Clifton Dassuncao

Andy and Clifton were in a long-term relationship for about five years. They started dating in 2013 and broke up by 2018, though they kept their split quiet. The Bravo personality opened up about their romance during a 2023 “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast interview.

“I haven’t had a lot of long-term relationships,” Andy acknowledged. “And my last relationship, it was a few years, and … maybe ended five years ago. And I kept it under wraps, and then a friend of mine posted a group photo of all of us on some boat together and tagged my ex. And the Daily Mail saw it and then did like, Instagram journalism and figured out that he and I had been in the same places a lot, and they busted him wide open.”

Andy pointed out that his former boyfriend “wasn’t out to his dad” at the time, and he felt “bummed” that Clifton was outed.

John Hill

Andy dated John, his “Radio Andy” co-star and producer, from 2003 to 2005. As for why they split, John said during a Watch What Happens Live segment that “it was just time” they called it quits. Andy replied that they were “in different places in our lives.”