How Much Is a Coachella Ticket? The Cost of Festival Attendance

Image Credit: Getty Images for Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is one of the biggest music events of the year. Fans come from far and wide for a desert escape to enjoy some of their favorite artists taking the stage. But with that comes the harsh reality of payment. Not everything is free, so how much does a Coachella ticket cost?

Below, find out how much money you need to shell out for Coachella tickets and everything else to know about this year’s headliners.

Can Anyone Go to Coachella?

Yes! Coachella is open to the public. Anyone from anywhere can purchase tickets to attend the festival to watch their favorite performers.

How Much Does a Coachella Ticket Cost?

Coachella tickets range in price. A single-day weekend pass costs a minimum of $812, while three-day passes cost more than $1,400.

Who Is Headlining Coachella 2026?

The 2026 Coachella headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma. Other performers throughout the two-week festival include The Strokes, Iggy Pop, David Byrne, Moby, DEVO, Suicidal Tendencies, KATSEYE, Sombr, Blood Orange and Teddy Swims.

Karol G will be the first Latina to headline the event. As for Justin, this is his first time at Coachella in his nearly two-decade career. And Sabrina is hitting the desert for the third time in a row. She headlined last year and performed in 2024 for her first time.

While teasing her 2026 set in an interview with Perfect magazine, the “House Tour” artist said this is “the most ambitious show [she’s] ever done.”

“It’s probably the most time I’ve ever had to actually just sit down and talk about a show as I’m building it,” Sabrina explained. “Most of the time, you’re really quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, but this time around we started this process around seven months ago. So it’s been a long journey. It will be very special.”

While reflecting on her first time performing at Coachella in 2024, she said it was a “really special day for me, the day my song ‘Espresso’ came out. I got to play that for the first time at Coachella. And now, two years later, we’re back. And I think that’s what makes this show feel really, really surreal: getting to celebrate all the songs that have come after it, and just how many lives they’ve lived since they’ve come out.”