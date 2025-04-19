Coachella 2026 Lineup: Which Artists Could Headline?

We’re still in the middle of Coachella 2025, but it’s such a hit that many desert-goers are already planning their 2026 trip back to Indio, California. After Lady Gaga brought mayhem to the first night of Coachella, and Benson Boone invited Queen’s Brian May to bring true rock ‘n’ roll to the stage, music fans who have never been to the Empire Polo Club are starstruck by what’s in store for them. So, what’s going on with Coachella 2026? Find out if a lineup has been determined below.

Coachella 2026 Dates

The official dates for Coachella 2026 have not been announced yet, but the festival always takes place during two consecutive weekends in April.

Is the Coachella 2026 Lineup Out Yet?

No, the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has not been announced yet. Since it’s still a year away, it’s too early to determine who the headliners will be.

Who Could Be in the Coachella 2026 Lineup?

While no one can guarantee the 2026 headliners, fans are predicting who could possibly take the stage. After all, a handful of major artists declined to perform at the 2025 festival, so is there a chance that they could perform in 2026?

Fans are asking for Kendrick Lamar to take the Coachella stage next year. His 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show was such a hit, so hopefully, the “Not Like Us” rapper could sign up for a spot at Coachella 2026.

As for other potential headliners, two festival queens come to fans’ minds: Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter. Both Gen-Z icons performed at Coachella 2024. So, it would make sense if either of them agreed to headline the next event. But if both the “Good 4 U” and the “Espresso” hitmakers agree to headline the 2026 festival, fans would do almost anything to see them live in Indio.

Last but not least, Swifties have been begging Taylor Swift to headline Coachella. Her Eras Tour was a worldwide success, so the “Karma” artist could benefit from finally headlining — or at least performing at — Coachella 2026.