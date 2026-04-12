When Is Karol G Performing at Coachella 2026? Date & Time

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Karol G is gearing up to take the stage as a headliner at Coachella 2026, marking a major milestone in her global rise. The reggaeton superstar previously performed at the Coachella in 2022, and now she’s returning to the desert in a top-billed slot as she prepares to close out one of the festival’s biggest nights.

“Right now I’m just a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions and even with the preparation and the rehearsal and the studying, all this process for this show had opened my mind in so many different way, so I, every day, just see something different,” she shared on Call Her Daddy. “I feel super blessed, of course. I feel super responsible of a lot of things.

The upcoming set is expected to be one of her most high-profile performances yet, following years of chart-topping releases and sold-out tours. As anticipation builds, fans are eager to find out exactly when she’ll perform and how to watch from home.

What Day Is Karol G Performing at Coachella 2026?

Karol G is set to perform on Sunday during Coachella 2026, closing out one of the festival’s biggest nights as a headliner. For Weekend 1, that falls on April 12, with a second performance scheduled for April 19 during Weekend 2.

What Time Will Karol G Perform at Coachella?

Karol G is expected to take the stage Sunday night at approximately 9:55 p.m. PT / 12:55 a.m. ET, a prime headlining slot.

How to Watch Coachella 2026: Streaming Options

Fans can watch Coachella 2026 live through the festival’s official YouTube livestream, which typically features multiple stage feeds across both weekends. The stream is free and accessible worldwide, allowing viewers to tune in to Karol G’s set from home.

Who’s Performing at Coachella 2026?

In addition to Karol G, who headlines Sunday night, the Coachella 2026 lineup is led by Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber, who headline Friday and Saturday, respectively.

On Sunday, alongside Karol G, artists like Young Thug, FKA twigs, BIGBANG, and Iggy Pop are also set to perform, rounding out the final day of the festival.