How Much Did Nate Bargatze Donate at the 2025 Emmys? Total Amount Revealed

Image Credit: Getty Images

This year’s Emmy Awards featured a charitable goal, but there was a catch. Host Nate Bargatze started the ceremony by giving each Emmy winner an incentive to help him donate $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America: keep their acceptance speech under 45 seconds. And for every seconds they went overtime, the comedian would deduct $1,000 from his donation. So, how much did Nate donate by the end of the show?

The gimmick at every Hollywood awards show is that acceptance speeches run overtime. So, Nate hatched this plan to keep the Emmys’ total runtime in check with CBS, which broadcast this year’s show.

Below, find out how much money was donated by the end of the night.

How Much Money Did Nate Bargatze Promise to Donate?

If you watched the beginning of the Emmys, you’ll recall that Nate vowed to donate $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.

“I know how hard you guys have all worked to get here. I’m not trying to take anything away,” the comedian explained. “Forty-five seconds, that’s what you got. If you want to do more than that, do it on social media later, more people are going to see it there anyway. Remember how fun that was because this part is hard to say. If you stay at 45 seconds, it stays at $100,000.”

The audience audibly gasped upon realizing that Nate would deduct a lot of cash if they went over the 45-second timeframe.

“Every second you go over 45 seconds, we will deduct $1,000 away from the Boys & Girls Club,” Nate said, adding, “That’s tough. It’s brutal. What are you gonna do, though? You know, I can’t change it. This is a game I made up, and these are the rules.”

How Much Did Nate Bargatze Donate to the Boys and Girls Club?

By the end of the night, Nate said the amount of money they lost from the initial $100,000 mark was “embarrassing.” But he never revealed what the amount dropped down to.

Nevertheless, Nate said he was donating $250,000 to the Boys and Girls Club.

Saying thank you in 45 seconds or less just won’t do. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, @natebargatze , for including the Club Kids in such an unforgettable night. Your generosity and jokes made it magic; and we’re beyond grateful to be part of it. 💫❤️ #Emmys2025 — Boys & Girls Clubs of America (@BGCA_Clubs) September 15, 2025

Who Contributed to Nate Bargatze’s Emmys Donation?

CBS — the network that broadcast this year’s Emmys — added another $100,000 to Nate’s donation.

What Was the Total Amount of Nate’s Emmys Donation?

The total amount that Nate and CBS donated was $350,000.

“CBS is going to add $100,000. I will give $250,000. It takes us to $350,000 for the Boys & Girls Club,” he revealed, before concluding, “Thank you guys so much for being out here!”