How Long Will the Government Be Shut Down? Latest Updates

Lawmakers have failed to reach a deal, forcing a federal government shutdown. Here’s what we know about how long it could last and how it will affect millions.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
October 2, 2025 10:35AM EDT
How Long Will the Government Be Shut Down? Updates
Image Credit: Getty Images

The U.S. government shut down at 12:01 a.m. on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass new funding to keep federal operations running. The impasse stems from deep political divisions between Republicans and Democrats, especially over healthcare funding. Democrats insist that any funding deal must include extensions of health insurance subsidies, while Republicans argue those negotiations should be handled separately. With both sides unwilling to compromise, federal agencies, employees, and millions of Americans are now facing the fallout. What remains unclear is how long this shutdown will last and what it will cost.

Find out more about what caused the shutdown, what services it affects, and how long it may last below.

Why Did the U.S. Government Shut Down?

The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill for the fiscal year. The biggest sticking point has been healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Democrats have demanded that the funding package include an extension of these subsidies, while Republicans — who control both chambers — insist that healthcare should be addressed separately from government spending. Disputes also arose over cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting. With neither side willing to compromise, the deadline passed and the government was forced into a shutdown.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joins fellow House Democratic leaders and members to rally on the House Steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. House Democrats demanded that Congressional Republicans negotiate with them on spending to avoid a federal government shutdown that is set to begin at midnight if no deal is struck. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
How Long Will the Government Be Shut Down?

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 01: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) leads a news conference with (L-R) U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on the Upper West Terrace of U.S. Capitol Building on October 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. The government shut down early Wednesday after Congress failed to reach a funding deal. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
There is no set timeline. The shutdown will continue until Congress can agree on a funding resolution and the president signs it into law. Federal courts have announced they can continue operating through October 17 using reserve funds, but after that, services could slow dramatically. Economists warn that each week of closure could cost the U.S. about $15 billion in GDP losses, putting pressure on lawmakers to resolve the impasse. Historically, shutdowns have lasted anywhere from a single day to more than a month, with the record set at 35 days during 2018–2019.

What Is the Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History?

The US Capitol is seen lit up hours before a partial government shutdown is set to take effect in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. The US government barreled towards its first shutdown in six years Tuesday, with funding expiring at midnight after Democrats fought a war of words with Donald Trump and senators rejected a last-ditch bid to keep the lights on. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
The longest shutdown in American history lasted 35 days, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. It occurred during President Donald Trump’s administration over disagreements on border wall funding. That shutdown furloughed about 800,000 federal workers and caused significant disruptions to government operations nationwide.