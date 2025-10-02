How Long Will the Government Be Shut Down? Latest Updates

Image Credit: Getty Images

The U.S. government shut down at 12:01 a.m. on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass new funding to keep federal operations running. The impasse stems from deep political divisions between Republicans and Democrats, especially over healthcare funding. Democrats insist that any funding deal must include extensions of health insurance subsidies, while Republicans argue those negotiations should be handled separately. With both sides unwilling to compromise, federal agencies, employees, and millions of Americans are now facing the fallout. What remains unclear is how long this shutdown will last and what it will cost.

What caused the shutdown, what services it affects, and how long it may last

Why Did the U.S. Government Shut Down?

The shutdown began at 12:01 a.m. on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill for the fiscal year. The biggest sticking point has been healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Democrats have demanded that the funding package include an extension of these subsidies, while Republicans — who control both chambers — insist that healthcare should be addressed separately from government spending. Disputes also arose over cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting. With neither side willing to compromise, the deadline passed and the government was forced into a shutdown.

How Long Will the Government Be Shut Down?

There is no set timeline. The shutdown will continue until Congress can agree on a funding resolution and the president signs it into law. Federal courts have announced they can continue operating through October 17 using reserve funds, but after that, services could slow dramatically. Economists warn that each week of closure could cost the U.S. about $15 billion in GDP losses, putting pressure on lawmakers to resolve the impasse. Historically, shutdowns have lasted anywhere from a single day to more than a month, with the record set at 35 days during 2018–2019.

What Is the Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History?

The longest shutdown in American history lasted 35 days, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. It occurred during President Donald Trump’s administration over disagreements on border wall funding. That shutdown furloughed about 800,000 federal workers and caused significant disruptions to government operations nationwide.