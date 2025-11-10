Is the Government Back Open? Shutdown Update After Democrats’ Vote

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the federal government in its 40th day of shutdown, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scrambling to chart a path forward after a late-night procedural vote in the United States Senate signalled a rare break in the stalemate. A small group of Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to advance a stop-gap funding measure — the first serious step to resuming normal government operations — but deep divisions remain over key policy riders and whether the remaining funding fight can be closed quickly.

How Long Has the Government Shutdown Been Going On?

The current government shutdown began on October 1, 2025, after Congress failed to pass new funding before the start of the fiscal year. As of November 10, the shutdown has lasted 40 days, making it the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Essential services have continued, but hundreds of thousands of federal workers have faced furloughs, missed paychecks, and major disruptions to basic government programs.

Did the Government Reopen?

No — the government has not fully reopened yet. On November 9, the Senate held a key procedural vote and approved a compromise funding bill 60–40, moving it forward in the legislative process. That vote was the first major step toward ending the shutdown, but agencies remain in shutdown mode until the full bill passes both chambers of Congress and is signed by President Donald Trump.

When Will the Government Reopen?

There is no firm date for the government to reopen, but lawmakers say the new Senate deal could end the shutdown in the coming days if everything goes smoothly. Under the proposal, the government would be funded through January 30 and some agencies would receive full-year funding. For the shutdown to officially end, the House must pass the same bill and President Trump must sign it — steps that could happen quickly, but are not guaranteed given ongoing fights over health-care subsidies and spending priorities.

What Democrats Voted With Republicans?

In the November 9 Senate vote, eight members of the Senate Democratic caucus broke with party leaders and sided with Republicans to advance the funding bill. Those senators were:

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada)

Dick Durbin (D-Illinois)

John Fetterman (D-Pennsylvania)

Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire)

Tim Kaine (D-Virginia)

Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada)

Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire)

Angus King (I-Maine), an independent who caucuses with Democrats

They argued that ending the shutdown and getting federal workers paid again had to be the top priority, even though the deal does not lock in an immediate extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies and has divided Democrats.