Is the Government Shutting Down? What Happens If It Does

The government is facing another potential shutdown as Congress works to secure federal funding before Friday’s midnight deadline.

Earlier on Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans to push a new stopgap bill to temporarily fund federal operations and disaster relief. However, disagreements remain. The House rejected a short-term spending bill last night after Republican leaders abandoned a previous bipartisan agreement and made significant changes to satisfy President-elect Donald Trump, who is seeking a debt limit increase into the new year, as well as figures like billionaire Elon Musk.

Here’s everything you need to know about how close the federal government is to a shutdown, what it is, why it happens, and more.

The Current Proposal

After a private GOP meeting on Friday, Speaker Johnson said, “We will not have a government shutdown, and we will meet our obligations for our farmers who need aid, for the disaster victims all over the country, and for making sure that military and essential services and everyone who relies upon the federal government for a paycheck is paid over the holidays.”

He also added that there will “very likely” be a vote on a new plan in the House later today and that House Republicans are “unified.”

However, he cannot pass a bill without Democrats, who still control the Senate, and with Joe Biden still president.

Senate Democrats have urged Johnson to return to the bipartisan deal that Trump and Musk derailed.

“It’s time to go back to the original agreement we had just a few days ago. It’s time for that. It’s time the House votes on our bipartisan CR [continuing resolution],” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday on the floor. “It’s the quickest, simplest and easiest way we can make sure the government stays open while delivering critical emergency aid to the American people.”