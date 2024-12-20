Is the Government Shutting Down? What Happens If It Does

Lawmakers are pushing to pass a stopgap bill to avoid a government shutdown before Friday's midnight deadline. Learn more about the situation ahead and its potential impact.

December 20, 2024 2:30PM EST
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: The U.S. Capitol is seen at dusk, January 21, 2018 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are convening for a Sunday session to try to resolve the government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The government is facing another potential shutdown as Congress works to secure federal funding before Friday’s midnight deadline.

Earlier on Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced plans to push a new stopgap bill to temporarily fund federal operations and disaster relief. However, disagreements remain. The House rejected a short-term spending bill last night after Republican leaders abandoned a previous bipartisan agreement and made significant changes to satisfy President-elect Donald Trump, who is seeking a debt limit increase into the new year, as well as figures like billionaire Elon Musk.

Here’s everything you need to know about how close the federal government is to a shutdown, what it is, why it happens, and more.

The Current Proposal

After a private GOP meeting on Friday, Speaker Johnson said, “We will not have a government shutdown, and we will meet our obligations for our farmers who need aid, for the disaster victims all over the country, and for making sure that military and essential services and everyone who relies upon the federal government for a paycheck is paid over the holidays.”

He also added that there will “very likely” be a vote on a new plan in the House later today and that House Republicans are “unified.”

However, he cannot pass a bill without Democrats, who still control the Senate, and with Joe Biden still president.

Senate Democrats have urged Johnson to return to the bipartisan deal that Trump and Musk derailed.

“It’s time to go back to the original agreement we had just a few days ago. It’s time for that. It’s time the House votes on our bipartisan CR [continuing resolution],” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Friday on the floor. “It’s the quickest, simplest and easiest way we can make sure the government stays open while delivering critical emergency aid to the American people.”

What Is a Government Shutdown?

A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass the necessary funding legislation for the federal government’s operations, or when the President refuses to sign such legislation into law.

Here are some of the main reasons why it happens:

  • Budget Disputes: Shutdowns often occur when there is a disagreement between Congress members or between Congress and the President on specific spending priorities, such as defense, healthcare, social programs, or immigration policies.
  • Political Strategy: Sometimes, shutdowns are used as a political strategy or bargaining chip to push for or against certain legislative measures. One party may use the threat of a shutdown to gain leverage in budget negotiations.
  • Debt Ceiling Debates: Although the debt ceiling itself is separate from the budget process, debates over raising it have sometimes led to government shutdowns when an agreement could not be reached.

What Happens If the Government Shuts Down?

Most federal agencies must halt non-essential operations, close national parks, furlough employees, and suspend services until a new funding agreement is reached. Essential services—such as national security, law enforcement, and emergency medical care—continue to operate, but many government activities are paused.

During a furlough, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are placed on temporary leave without pay, while essential workers are required to work without pay until the shutdown is resolved.

A prolonged shutdown can also slow economic growth, impact the stock market, and create uncertainty in both domestic and international markets.

When Was the Last Government Shutdown?

Government shutdowns are not uncommon in U.S. history. Here’s a look at the most recent ones:

  • 2018-2019: The longest government shutdown in U.S. history lasted 35 days, from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. This shutdown was primarily due to disagreements over funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
  • 2018: Earlier in 2018, there was a brief shutdown from January 20 to January 22, mainly due to disagreements over immigration policy, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
  • 2013: Lasting 16 days from October 1 to October 17, this shutdown was caused by a standoff over the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and budgetary concerns.
  • 1995-1996: A significant shutdown lasted from December 16, 1995, to January 6, 1996, driven by disputes over Medicare, public health, and education funding.