How Did the Menendez Brothers Get Caught? Inside Erik & Lyle’s Investigation

Lyle and Erik Menendez continue to serve life sentences in prison for the brutal murders of their parents on August 20, 1989, when the brothers—then 21 and 18—shot and killed them in their family’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Now, 35 years later, the Menendez brothers are the latest subjects of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s Monster anthology series. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the series stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny portraying their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

The 10-episode season intends to explore whether the siblings were cold-blooded killers seeking to inherit their family’s fortune, as the prosecution argued, or victims of a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, as the defense claimed and the brothers maintain to this day.

Before delving into the new series—now streaming on Netflix—here’s more about the Monster‘s real-life story and what led to the brothers’ arrest.

What Did the Menendez Brothers Do?

Lyle and Erik shot and killed their parents in August 1989 with shotguns, firing a total of 14 times at their Beverly Hills home. When police first investigated the crime scene, they initially suspected mob involvement due to the extreme violence of the murders.

How Were the Menendez Brothers Caught?

After Jose and Kitty were brutally shot to death in their Beverly Hills mansion, Lyle and Erik Menendez spent money recklessly, burning through an estimated $700,000 of their parents’ wealth on cars, jewelry, and even purchasing restaurants and cafes.

Although the brothers were not initially suspected, police received a tip from Judalon Smyth, the mistress of Erik’s psychologist, Dr. Jerome Oziel. Smyth revealed that Erik had confessed to the murders during a therapy session and that there were audiotaped recordings of the confession. The brothers were subsequently arrested in March 1990, leading to a lengthy legal battle over the admissibility of Dr. Oziel’s recordings. A judge eventually ruled that the tapes could be used as evidence, as Erik had allegedly threatened his doctor, violating doctor-patient privilege.

“I never thought I believed in evil, but when I heard those boys speak, I did,” Smyth told investigative journalist Dominic Dunne in 1990.

What Happened After Their Arrest?

In 1992, Erik and Lyle were formally charged with the murders of their parents, and their 1993 trial became national news. During the trial, both brothers claimed they killed their parents after enduring years of abuse. They accused their late father of sexual abuse and their late mother of alcoholism and drug addiction.

Their first trial, which began in 1993, ended in a deadlocked jury. In the second trial, the judge limited testimony about the alleged abuse and barred the jury from considering manslaughter charges instead of murder. Both brothers were convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

