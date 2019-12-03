17 Hottest New Couples Of 2019: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson & More

It’s been quite a year for love! These celebrities surprised fans with their new couplings and we’re taking a look back at some of our favorites!

Time goes by so fast when you’re falling in love! For these celebrities, it was quite a year for their romantic life. Fans were shocked by some announcements when it came to these new couples, but those celebs are clearly living on cloud nine. A slew of stars made their debut together on the red carpet, Instagram pics and even by simply being spotted out and about.

One such couple who is ending 2019 on a high note is Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22. For this pair, it was a long, rocky road until they found each other and began a romantic relationship. The duo have known each other for years, but Miley’s love life never veered in Cody’s direction until 2019. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress had an on-again, off-again relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, 29, until they married in 2018. Unfortunately, the couple called it quits for the last time in August 2019. The same month, Miley began her short lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, which eventually fizzled out by the end of September. Finally, Miley and Cody were spotted getting cozy and rumors of their relationship began to swirl! When it was finally confirmed, the duo appeared to be so in love and have remained such positive influences on one another.

While Miley had quite a turbulent year, one actor who pleasantly surprised his fans with a public couples’ appearance was Keanu Reeves, 55. The actor, who has been very quiet about his love life for decades, made his red carpet debut with his partner Alexandra Grant, 46, in November 2019. The pair have actually known each other for some time, as well. Alexandra was the illustrator for two of Keanu’s books — 2011’s Ode to Happiness and 2016’s Shadows. It was major news when Keanu and Alexandra arrived, hand in hand, to the red carpet, as the actor has never brought his romantic partner to a public event! Clearly, Alexandra means a lot to Keanu.

But one hot 2019 couple who can’t help but show off their love is Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 21. The musical pair took up together during the summer of 2019 after their musical collaboration. Once their steamy music video for their June 2019 hit, “Señorita, premiered, these two couldn’t keep their hands off one another. The singers are often spotted sharing some PDA, whether it’s at an event like the 2019 American Music Awards or at the Nov. 11 Los Angeles Clippers game! These two love to show off their love.

Naturally, these aren’t the only couples who heated up 2019 with the fires of their love! To see more of the hottest couples of 2019, click through the gallery above.