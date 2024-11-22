Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hoda Kotb is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, having spent several years working in the field. However, her time at NBC is coming to an end, as she announced her departure. This gave her the opportunity to reflect on her career during the October 25 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. She shared, “I don’t know if you’ve ever had a yearning, a calling, a desire, and you can’t quit it, even if you try, because working at NBC is safer. … But sometimes, you know there’s something else that you want to try in your life.” The 60-year-old journalist continued, “And I have been so turned on by the wellness space because I realized what was happening to me. I tried different things and I noticed my body was calmer. I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter. And I thought, all these tiny things I was doing day after day were helping to change me inside.”

As Hoda prepares to leave the morning show, it’s clear her career has been quite successful. Keep reading to learn more about Hoda Kotb’s net worth.

What is Hoda Kotb’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hoda Kotb has a net worth of $30 million.

How Does Hoda Kotb Earn Her Money?

In addition to her TV career, Hoda has earned income from her work in entertainment and from several books she’s written, including personal books and children’s books, such as her most recent release, Hope Is a Rainbow.

What Other Shows Has Hoda Kotb Been On?

Hoda graduated with a broadcast journalism degree from Virginia Tech in 1986, according to People. With a passion for journalism from an early age, she went on to participate in several shows beyond Today. She has also anchored NBC’s Dateline and made appearances on TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, according to IMDb.