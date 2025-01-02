Image Credit: Getty Images

New year, new beginnings for Hoda Kotb as her time on Today nears its end. At 60 years old, the TV personality is preparing to embark on a new chapter in her life and is just days away from bidding farewell. Back in September 2024, Hoda shared on the Today show, “I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new.” She continued, “I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, ‘This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.’ And I thought it can’t get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on.”

To learn more about her last day and the next steps in this new chapter of her career, keep reading below as Hollywood Life has gathered the details about Hoda’s departure from the Today show.

Hoda Kotb has announced that she is leaving TODAY early next year. pic.twitter.com/sXuRsDbNnI — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 26, 2024

Why is Hoda Kotb Leaving Today?

Hoda explained her reason for leaving Today, saying, ​​”Obviously I had my kiddos [Haley and Hope] late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have.” She added, “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.”

When is Hoda Kotb’s Last Day on Today?

Hoda’s last day on Today will be January 10, 2025. On this day, the Hoda & Jenna segment will feature a live audience to celebrate Hoda.

Where is Hoda Kotb Going After Today?

While Hoda has not yet revealed her next steps, she has hinted at what her future may hold. She shared on the show, “I’ve been so turned on by the wellness space.” Hoda added, “I tried different things, and I noticed my body was calmer.” She continued, “I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter, and I thought, ‘All these tiny things I was doing, day after day, were helping to change me inside.'”