Who Plays Kip in ‘Heated Rivalry’? Meet Actor Robbie G.K. (Graham-Kuntz)

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Heated Rivalry is changing the game when it comes to romance TV, and while its main stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, have become Hollywood’s latest heartthrobs, so has Robbie Graham-Kuntz, better known as Robbie G.K. The Canadian actor plays the fan-favorite — and the only main character who’s not a hockey player — Kip Grady, whose relationship with Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) unfolds in season 1.

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Robbie.

Robbie G.K. Studied Musical Theatre

Robbie’s professional journey began at the age of 13 when he landed a stage role as Kurt von Trapp in The Sound of Music at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The Port Credit, Ontario, native studied musical theatre at the Etobicoke School of the Arts in Toronto.

Robbie Originally Auditioned for a Different Role on Heated Rivalry

Although fans adore him as their Kip Grady, Robbie initially auditioned for the part of Scott in Heated Rivalry. He even grew a moustache and had a mullet while auditioning for the part, Robbie told Variety in December 2025.

“I think living in Canada, I have a stereotypical view of what hockey is and what hockey people are like,” he explained. “I had like a mullet and a mustache going on.”

Although Robbie was turned down to play Scott, series creator Jacob Tierney approached him to play Kip. After reading with François, Robbie was confident that he was the right choice to play Scott.

He Changed His Professional Name to Robbie G.K.

Robbie adopted his professional name as “G.K.” instead of his actual name, Graham-Kountz, in 2023.

He’s Appeared in Multiple TV Shows and Films

Although Heated Rivalry is Robbie’s most well-known role, he’s appeared in a slew of other series and movies. He starred in The Next Step as Charlie, The Stanley Dynamic as Wes, Utopia Falls as Tempo 3, Overcompensating as Riley and, most recently, Sheriff Country as Deputy Chris Whitley.

In film, Robbie appeared in Antisocial 2, Full Out, Golden Boys, Marry F**k Kill and The House Call.

Robbie Plays Rugby

Being a working actor is Robbie’s priority, but he also makes time to keep up with rugby.