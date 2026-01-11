‘Heated Rivalry’ New Book: ‘Unrivaled’ Release Date, Plot & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rachel Reid, the author that you are! Amid the global success of the Crave show Heated Rivalry, based on characters and a storyline of her creation, she is releasing book 7 in her Game Changers series later this year. Titled Unrivaled, the story will follow Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander‘s love story after they (spoiler alert!) get married.

As the fan base of the story expands, many are wondering when they can expect to get a copy of book 3 of the Heated Rivalry set, and, more importantly, what it’s about.

Below, Hollywood Life has all the details you need to know about the brand-new Heated Rivalry book, from its release date, synopsis and more.

When Does Heated Rivalry Book 3 Come Out? Release Date

Unrivaled, book 3 of the Heated Rivalry set, is set for a September 29, 2026, release date.

What Is the New Heated Rivalry Book, Unrivaled, About?

According to its official description, Unrivaled explores the aftermath of Ilya and Shane’s coming out and their marriage.

“A line has been drawn — and the hockey world is divided,” the overview reads. “For the first time in their professional hockey careers, Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander have nothing to hide. For more than a decade, they kept their love a secret, but now they’re out, married, and even playing on the same team.”

The description continues, “The support is incredible. Most of the time. They’ve gotten a lot of love from fans who are thrilled for them. But some people in the hockey world are still reeling from their relationship reveal, and the backlash—led by popular hockey podcast Top Shelf and the #TakeBackHockey movement—is getting louder.”

“Ilya and Shane are finally able to stand together in the light, the way they’d always wanted. And now, they might be facing their biggest challenge yet,” the description concludes.

Is Unrivaled the Final Heated Rivalry Book?

Yes, Unrivaled will be the final book in Ilya and Shane’s story. According to the Barnes & Noble announcement, book 3 of the Heated Rivalry set will conclude Shane and Ilya’ love story for the fans.

Will There Be Any More Books in the Game Changers Series?

At the time of publication, no other known books are coming out in the Game Changers series, apart from Unrivaled.