‘Heartstopper’ Movie: Release Date, Cast, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper concluded its third season in 2024 on a romantic note for Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Now that they’ve taken new strides in their relationship, fans are dying to know if their young love can withstand the test of time. As rumors about season 4 circulated among viewers, Netflix confirmed that it’s making a movie instead of a new season.

Hollywood Life has all the details so far on the upcoming Heartstopper movie below!

Why Isn’t Heartstopper Getting a Season 4?

Netflix has not explained the reason why Heartstopper is continuing with a movie instead of a fourth season. Multiple outlets, however, have reported that the fan-favorite series declined in viewership during season 3 in comparison to seasons 1 and 2.

In February 2025, series creator Alice Oseman spoke at a book festival panel to update fans on season 4. At the time, she said she was “working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper” but noted that they didn’t “have a final answer yet” about a continuation.

After Netflix announced the movie news in April 2025, Alice chimed in to say that she was “completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” per Deadline.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion,” Alice said. “I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Heartstopper Movie Release Date

The Heartstopper movie does not have a scheduled release date yet. Filming is set to commence over the summer of 2025, though, according to Deadline. So, it’s safe for fans to assume that the movie will come out some time in 2026.

When Netflix announced the film in April 2025, Kit supported the news by sharing it to his Instagram Stories, and Joe commented on the streamer’s Instagram post, writing, “I fancy a movie.”

What Is the Heartstopper Movie About?

Netflix has not unveiled the exact synopsis of the Heartstopper movie, but Deadline reported that it will give Nick and Charlie a “proper ending” for fans.

How to Watch Heartstopper

All episodes of seasons 1 through 3 of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.