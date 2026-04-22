‘Heartstopper Forever’ Movie: Updates on the Release Date, Cast, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper concluded its third season in 2024 on a romantic note for Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). Now that they’ve taken new strides in their relationship, fans are dying to know if their young love can withstand the test of time. As rumors about season 4 circulated among viewers, Netflix confirmed that it filmed a movie instead of a new season.

Hollywood Life has all the details so far on the upcoming Heartstopper movie below!

Why Isn’t Heartstopper Getting a Season 4?

Netflix did not explain the reason why Heartstopper is continuing with a movie instead of a fourth season. Multiple outlets, however, have reported that the fan-favorite series declined in viewership during season 3 in comparison to seasons 1 and 2.

In February 2025, series creator Alice Oseman spoke at a book festival panel to update fans on season 4. At the time, she said she was “working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper” but noted that they didn’t “have a final answer yet” about a continuation.

After Netflix announced the movie news in April 2025, Alice chimed in to say that she was “completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” per Deadline.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion,” Alice said. “I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Heartstopper Movie Release Date

Heartstopper Forever will be released on July 17, 2026. Filming concluded one year prior to the release date on July 27, 2025.

Kit and Joe confirmed that production had wrapped on July 27 by sharing behind-the-scenes photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

When Netflix announced the film in April 2025, Kit supported the news by sharing it on his Instagram Stories, and Joe commented on the streamer’s Instagram post, writing, “I fancy a movie.”

What Is the Heartstopper Movie About?

The official synopsis of Heartstopper Forever reads, “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Despite the fear fans have of that premise, Deadline previously reported that it will give Nick and Charlie a “proper ending.” So, it’s safe to assume viewers won’t get their hearts broken by the movie’s conclusion.

How to Watch Heartstopper

All episodes of seasons 1 through 3 of Heartstopper are available to stream on Netflix.

Is the Entire Heartstopper Cast Returning for the Movie?

Every main star from Heartstopper returned for the film except one person: Olivia Colman. The acclaimed actress was not available to reprise her beloved role as Sarah, Nick’s mother. The role was recast, and actress Anna Maxwell Martin was selected to play Sarah.