Hayley Erbert’s Health: Updates on Derek Hough’s Wife After Her Craniectomy

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have been through a lot, to say the least. Last year, Hayley underwent a craniectomy following an on-stage dance performance, and Derek had to update fans with what was going on. Now that Hayley is pregnant with the couple’s first child, see how her health is doing now.

What Happened to Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert?

On December 7, 2023, Derek announced via Instagram that his wife had suffered a cranial hematoma and was rushed to the hospital amid their dance tour.

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” the choreographer captioned his post. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition. I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Fans and fellow DWTS co-stars were shocked to hear about Hayley’s health scare. While many sent their best wishes by commenting on Derek’s post, fitness trainer Meghan Tieff provided further insight into the moments leading up to Haley’s hospitalization.

“I was in D.C. last night. The show was absolutely amazing,” she commented via Instagram, adding, “Hayley was fabulous … I am so sorry this happened. We were sad to not see her at the end of the show. I had a feeling something happened. Many prayers and sending love.”

What Is a Cranial Hematoma?

The full medical term — intracranial hematoma — is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the skull collects with blood. This arises from either a burst blood vessel or from a traumatic injury, such as a fall. As the blood collects inside the skull, it may spread through brain tissue and press down onto the brain, according to Mayo Clinic.

Treatment for the condition varies, according to the health website. The patient should be monitored for any neurological changes over time and undergo CT scans to check on their progress. Surgery is based on the type of hematoma the patient is suffering from.

If the collection of blood is located in one portion of the head and has “changed from a solid clot to a liquid,” a surgeon may have to drain the liquid by drilling a hole into the skull. If the hematoma is large, a more substantial section of the patient’s skull may have to be opened in order to remove the blood.

It could take up to three months for a patient to recover following the invasive surgery. Depending on how the patient is feeling, one might require occupational and physical therapy.

How Is Hayley Erbert Feeling Today?

Per Derek’s Instagram statement, Hayley was in “stable condition” after her surgery. Shortly thereafter, he took to social media to provide fans with an update. “Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” he wrote in a statement. “She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable.”

Derek completed the update with words of gratitude. “The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward,” he wrote.

A week later, the dance pro shared a first video of Hayley, along with an update, as the duo took a walk at the Washington monument. In the clip, Derek steadied his wife with his arm, with both bundling up in warm coats and Hayley wearing a protective helmet.

“As you all know, the past week has been a challenging journey for us due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives,” he captioned the emotional post in part. “It was a time filled with uncertainty and fear, going from living our dreams onstage, to a nightmare in an instant. But today, we are filled with hope and relief as we share with you an update. Hayley is doing well.”

Derek elaborated that his wife would be having another surgery. “Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle,” he shared. “She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.” He concluded the post with gratitude for her medical care and support from the community.

When asked about Hayley on the red carpet for the This Is Me… Now film, Derek gushed about how strong his wife has been through her health battle. “She’s unbelievable,” he told ET. “When I married her, I knew she was strong, but I really didn’t realize how strong she really was until now.”

Derek continued and said he was “in awe” of Hayley’s strength. “She’s incredible. She really is a miracle and I don’t really throw that word around lightly, but she really is,” he told the outlet.

On October 15, 2024, the married couple returned to their roots to perform on Dancing With The Stars to Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” ending with the crowd giving the 30-year-old dancer a standing ovation. In the b-roll package prior to their performance, Derek shared the story, noting, “I was onstage and she was supposed to come out.” He added, “The stage manager just walked out and said, ‘Hey, she’s not coming onstage.’ She was on the side of the stage having full seizures and essentially dying.”

Derek also recalled how doctors had told him there was a possibility she might not survive the surgery. Despite this, she quickly got back on her toes and proved she was stronger than ever. In an interview with People, she said that she now listens to her body: “I can tell when something’s off and I’ll be like, ‘Ooh, that doesn’t feel quite right. I shouldn’t be doing this move or I shouldn’t be doing this number.'” She added, “And so I feel like I am being smart in that way of just being like, I’m going to listen to myself.”

Nearly one year later, Hayley and Derek announced that she was pregnant and expecting their first child together.