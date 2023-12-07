Julianne Hough Pleads for ‘Prayers’ From Fans Following Sister-in-Law Hayley Erbert’s Emergency Surgery

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough asked for prayers following news that her new sister-in-law, Hayley Erbert, 29, had an emergency craniectomy. “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek,” Julianne wrote via Instagram Stories on December 7, along with a praying hands emoji. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!” She finished the somber post with a red heart emoji. Julianne’s heartfelt plea was captioned on a screenshot of her brother Derek Hough‘s announcement that his new wife had been hospitalized on Thursday.

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” the Dancing with the Stars judge wrote via Instagram. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition. I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Derek, 38, and Hayley married in a lavish forest ceremony in Carmel, California on August 26. Their friends and family, including Derek’s little sister Julianne, 35, were present for the happy occasion.

By all accounts, the Houghs are a tight clan. Derek and Julianne, who have both starred on and served as judges for DWTS, are especially close. And Julianne has fully embraced her new sister-in-law. On August 29, following the gorgeous wedding celebration, the Footloose star took to the comments of an Instagram post to call Hayley her “sissy.”

“The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter,” Julianne wrote in the sweet comment in reaction to a post featuring Derek and Hayley’s gorgeous wedding photos. “I love you both so much,” she continued with a double heart emoji, “love your sissy.”