Hayley Erbert’s Health: Updates on Derek Hough’s Wife Amid Her ‘Cranial Hematoma’ Diagnosis

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Fans are sending well wishes to Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, after she was suddenly hospitalized. The Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that the fellow pro dancer underwent a craniectomy after performing in Washington D.C. on their “Symphony of Dance” tour. For updates on Hayley’s condition, keep reading.

What Happened to Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert?

On December 7, Derek announced via Instagram that his wife had suffered a cranial hematoma and was rushed to the hospital amid their dance tour.

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” the choreographer captioned his post. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition. I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

Fans and fellow DWTS co-stars were shocked to hear about Hayley’s health scare. While many sent their best wishes by commenting on Derek’s post, fitness trainer Meghan Tieff provided further insight into the moments leading up to Haley’s hospitalization.

“I was in D.C. last night. The show was absolutely amazing,” she commented via Instagram, adding, “Hayley was fabulous … I am so sorry this happened. We were sad to not see her at the end of the show. I had a feeling something happened. Many prayers and sending love.”

What Is a Cranial Hematoma?

The full medical term — intracranial hematoma — is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the skull collects with blood. This arises from either a burst blood vessel or from a traumatic injury, such as a fall. As the blood collects inside the skull, it may spread through brain tissue and press down onto the brain, according to Mayo Clinic.

Treatment for the condition varies, according to the health website. The patient should be monitored for any neurological changes over time and undergo CT scans to check on their progress. Surgery is based on the type of hematoma the patient is suffering from.

If the collection of blood is located in one portion of the head and has “changed from a solid clot to a liquid,” a surgeon may have to drain the liquid by drilling a hole into the skull. If the hematoma is large, a more substantial section of the patient’s skull may have to be opened in order to remove the blood.

It could take up to three months for a patient to recover following the invasive surgery. Depending on how the patient is feeling, one might require occupational and physical therapy.

How Is Hayley Erbert Feeling Today?

Per Derek’s latest Instagram statement, Hayley is in “stable condition.” However, Derek has not provided fans with another update yet.