Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Married: Couple Weds In California Forest Wedding

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are officially married! The gorgeous couple wed in Monterey County, California, on August 26, and revealed their first wedding photos to PEOPLE. They shared the wedding photos on their Instagram pages as well. Derek and Hayley tied the knot in front of 106 guests.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” Hayley told the outlet. “They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

During their ceremony, Derek and Hayley exchanged personal and traditional vows. Hayley wore a custom wedding gown designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa. She walked down the aisle to a rendition of Richard Walters’ “Unconditional” that the singer rewrote and recorded for the couple. The DWTS judge wore a Tom Ford suit for the ceremony.

The couple held their wedding reception in a 100-year-old barn. Famous names on the guest list included Jenna Johnson, Shawn Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Alfonso Ribeiro, Freida Pinto, Amy Purdy, Robert and Kym Hejavec, and, of course, Julianne Hough.

Derek and Hayley are both very accomplished dancers who met when Hayley joined Derek and Julianne’s MOVE Live Tour in 2014. Their paths then crossed again when Hayley was hired as a member of the DWTS season 21 troupe, which ended up being another winning season for Derek, who was partnered with Bindi Irwin. The couple began dating at some point after that but did not go public with their relationship until 2017.