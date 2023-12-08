Derek Hough Says Wife Hayley Erbert is On Road to Recovery After Emergency Surgery: She ‘Inspires’ Me

Image Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

A day after announcing that his wife Hayley Erbert, 29, had an emergency craniectomy, Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough took to social media with an update. “Hayley has always inspired me with her will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” he wrote in a simple text post via Instagram on Friday, December 8. “She is now on the long road of recovery. Words cannot express how grateful and thankful we are for the support and love that you have given us. The kindness that we’ve been shown in this incredibly unfathomable, and life changing time is immeasurable.”

Derek went on to acknowledge the offers of help he’d received in the aftermath of Hayley’s hospitalization. “The offers of assistance that have poured in have been so humbling and appreciated. Our hope is that as a family, we can somehow and someway pay it forward.”

The TV star’s update on his new wife’s condition comes after a sobering announcement amid his tour. He took to the same platform to share that Hayley, whom he married in August, had been rushed to the hospital after she became “disoriented” following a performance in Washington, D.C. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition,” he explained in the December 7 post before asking for “prayers and positivity” from fans.

Derek has 3.2 million followers on the platform, and many took to the comments thread to offer support after his update. Among them were celebrities including Jennifer Love Hewitt, who wrote, “Haven’t stopped praying and won’t stop. So glad you have each other and beautiful families to help her and you. Sending you all healing and love.” Peta Murgatroyd reacted with a row of heart emojis.

On Thursday, Derek’s sister Julianne Hough took to Instagram Stories to show love to her brother and new sister-in-law. “Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek,” she wrote in a heartfelt post. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!”